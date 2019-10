Send this page to someone via email

A new initiative by the Winnipeg Public Library is getting some star power Friday.

Juno-award-winning singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is in the river city to help launch a musical instrument lending library program.

She will be joined by local Coun. Sherri Rollins and Paul Joliat of Sun Life, who is helping to fund the program.

The announcement happens at 9:30 a.m. at the Millennium Library. Watch for more details.

