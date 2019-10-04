Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Columbus hosts season opener against Toronto

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 4, 2019 3:11 am

Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets begin the season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Columbus went 47-31-4 overall and 31-19-2 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Blue Jackets scored 256 total goals last season while collecting 415 assists.

Toronto finished 28-18-6 in Eastern Conference action and 23-12-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs averaged 33.4 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.5 goals per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

Story continues below advertisement

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
HockeyNHLToronto Maple LeafsNational Hockey LeagueMaple LeafsLeafsLeafs hockeyToronto sportstoronto hockeyToronto Leafs
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.