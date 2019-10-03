Flames extend GM Treliving’s contract

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames announced a multi-year contract extension for general manager Brad Treliving just hours before the team played its season opener Thursday.

The 50-year-old from Penticton, B.C., enters his sixth season as Calgary’s GM.

Calgary has made the playoffs three times and posted a record of 212-163-35 for a winning percentage of .560 during his tenure.

The team’s longest playoff run under Treliving was reaching the second round in 2015.

“Your No. 1 plan is to be a playoff team. That’s our goal, to be a playoff team and go from there,” Treliving said. “At the end of the day you want to give yourself an opportunity to compete in the playoffs, and that’s our goal.

“We’ve kept a lot of the same group together but take another step in how we play, play the right way, be consistent, and if you do that you usually end up with enough points.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames earned their second-highest point total in franchise history last season with 107 points to top the Western Conference at 50-25-3-4.

Calgary quickly exited the playoffs, however, falling in five games to the Colorado Avalanche.

“Over the past five years, Brad has done an excellent job putting a team together on and off the ice,” Flames president and CEO John Bean said in a statement Thursday.

“Continuity is important in this role. Brad has earned the trust and respect of our ownership group and our fans.

“We look forward to continuing our work together as we strive for our ultimate goal — another Stanley Cup championship for the city of Calgary.”

The Flames faced the Avalanche in Denver to start the season Thursday.

Treliving was hired April 28, 2014, by then-president Brian Burke, who was also serving as interim GM at the time.

“Our family loves Calgary, it’s been home now,” Treliving said. “I’ve got young kids that have spent a majority now of their school years there. Having that stability at home, too, is important.”

Treliving spent seven seasons with the Arizona Coyotes as assistant general manager and vice-president of hockey operations before joining the Flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Trading Calgary’s first-round pick and a pair of second-round picks to the New York Islanders for Travis Hamonic and a fourth-rounder, and shipping Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and Adam Fox to Carolina for Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin in 2018 were among his most significant trades.

Calgary also drafted current Flames regulars Sam Bennett (2014) and Matthew Tkachuk (2016) under his watch.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.