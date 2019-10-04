Menu

Sports

Busy weekend for struggling Hamilton Bulldogs against Mississauga, Oshawa, Kingston

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 4, 2019 5:00 am
Updated October 4, 2019 5:01 am
.
. Hamilton Bulldogs

The Hamilton Bulldogs will attempt to snap out of a three-game funk Friday night when they travel to Mississauga to tangle with the Steelheads.

CHML’s Pregame Show begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck will drop just after 7 p.m. at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

Hamilton (1-3) may be facing the perfect opponent as they try to get back into the win column since winning their season-opening game on Sept. 20 in Sarnia.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs owner pledges $30 million for mountain arena

Mississauga (0-4) is one of only three winless teams in the Ontario Hockey League, along with Sarnia (0-3) and Kingston (0-2-1).

The Bulldogs will return home to FirstOntario Centre Saturday night to host the Oshawa Generals on CHML.

READ MORE: London Knights make it a weekend sweep with 7-3 win in Hamilton

Hamilton will entertain Kingston on Sunday afternoon.

 

Hamilton Bulldogs fans off-leash in the Queen City
