Variety Show of Hearts

Variety Week on Global BC 2019: Day 4

By Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 8:04 pm
Join us from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 for the fourth annual Variety Week on Global BC.
Join us from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 for the fourth annual Variety Week on Global BC. Global News

Variety Week continues on Global BC and we are highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Our coverage of Variety Week continues below.

WATCH: Mihai gives back to Variety the Children’s Charity

Mihai gives back to Variety – the Children's Charity
Mihai gives back to Variety – the Children’s Charity

WATCH: Challenges facing families in rural communities

Variety Week: Challenges facing families in rural communities
Variety Week: Challenges facing families in rural communities

WATCH: Adaptive trike helps Frankie strengthen her legs

Adaptive trike helps Frankie strengthen her legs
Adaptive trike helps Frankie strengthen her legs

WATCH: Variety helps Jacob learn to walk again

Variety helps Jacob learn to walk again
Variety helps Jacob learn to walk again
TAGS
Variety Show Of HeartsVariety WeekChildren CharityVariety Week 2019
