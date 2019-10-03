Variety Week on Global BC 2019: Day 4

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Variety Week continues on Global BC and we are highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Our coverage of Variety Week continues below.

WATCH: Mihai gives back to Variety the Children’s Charity

2:11 Mihai gives back to Variety – the Children’s Charity Mihai gives back to Variety – the Children’s Charity

WATCH: Challenges facing families in rural communities

4:00 Variety Week: Challenges facing families in rural communities Variety Week: Challenges facing families in rural communities

WATCH: Adaptive trike helps Frankie strengthen her legs

1:34 Adaptive trike helps Frankie strengthen her legs Adaptive trike helps Frankie strengthen her legs

WATCH: Variety helps Jacob learn to walk again

2:47 Variety helps Jacob learn to walk again Variety helps Jacob learn to walk again

Story continues below advertisement