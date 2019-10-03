Finance minister to host two telephone town halls ahead of Alberta budget

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s finance minister is hosting two telephone town halls next week to take questions and advice from the public on his upcoming budget.

Travis Toews will dial in to speak to and hear from Albertans north of Red Deer on Monday night.

On Wednesday night, residents in Red Deer and southern Alberta get the opportunity to have their say.

The government will be calling publicly listed phone numbers, but people can also register online ahead of time online or call in during the town hall.

The provincial budget will be delivered Oct. 24.

Premier Jason Kenney has said it will lay the fiscal foundation for the next four years, as his government meets its commitment to boost the economy while ending multibillion-dollar budget deficits.

Kenney has said there will be restraint in the budget, but not deep cuts, while the Opposition NDP says the budget will hurt frontline services, particularly in health and education.