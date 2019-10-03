Menu

Unattended stove leads to fire in Waverley Heights

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 4:52 pm
No injuries are reported in a fire at a Waverely Heights apartment Thursday.
No injuries are reported in a fire at a Waverely Heights apartment Thursday. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a fire at a Waverley Heights apartment building Thursday.

The city says the fire started in the kitchen of a suite in a two-storey apartment complex in the first 100 block of Lake Crest Road around 1:11 p.m.

Crews quickly put out the fire and everyone in the suite at the time of the fire had escaped before firefighters arrived. No injuries are reported.

The fire was kept to the original suite, which also suffered significant smoke damage, according to a release from the city.

Officials believe the fire started accidentally due to unattended cooking.

