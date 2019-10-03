Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with transit bus: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

A man driving a motorcycle was taken to hospital after being hit by a Regina Transit bus on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police said they were dispatched to the intersection of 12th Avenue and Albert Street at about 8:25 a.m.

Officers said a bus travelling southbound on Albert Street turned eastbound and “came into collision” with the motorcyclist.

This is the scene following the collision which involved a transit bus and a motorcyclist. Stewart Manhas / Global News

EMS was on scene and transported the man to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at the time of this writing.

Regina police said several of their units were on scene investigating the incident and traffic was restricted as of just after 10 a.m.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Police said officers have spoken to a number of witnesses, but anyone who may have additional information to offer is encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

There are no further details at this time.