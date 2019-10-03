Menu

Health

Morris under boil water advisory

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 11:23 am
Updated October 3, 2019 11:25 am
At the tap in a kitchen a drinking glass is filled with tap water.
At the tap in a kitchen a drinking glass is filled with tap water. Getty Images

The town of Morris was placed under a boil water advisory Thursday.

The notice says routine test results showed “the presence of total coliform bacteria in the treated water supply.”

Water that is being used to drink, make ice, preparing food or beverages, and brushing teeth should be “brought to a roiling boil” for at least 60 seconds before it is used to kill any bacteria.

READ MORE: 13-year boil-water advisory lifted in RM of Alexander

Townspeople may also use bottled water should they choose, according to the notice.

“Water may be used for general domestic purposes including hand washing, bathing and showering (provided the water is not swallowed), dishwashing and laundry.”

Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says Canada 'on schedule' to lift remaining boil water advisories
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau says Canada ‘on schedule’ to lift remaining boil water advisories
