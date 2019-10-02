Vernon RCMP seeking public assistance in locating wanted man

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the North Okanagan are requesting public assistance in locating a wanted Vernon man.

According to Vernon RCMP, Riley Dean Brucks is wanted on two charges of sexual assault and one charge of sexual interference.

Police say they’ve made several unsuccessful attempts to locate the 26-year-old Brucks.

Riley Dean Brucks is described as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-8 and 210 pounds with blonde/red hair and blue eyes

The offence dates, according to online court data, were in August 2017, with the charges being sworn in July 2019.

Brucks is described as a Caucasian male, five-feet-eight-inches tall and 210 pounds, with blonde/red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Brucks, you are asked to contact the Vernon Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

