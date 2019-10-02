Menu

Crime

Man enters Lake Nipissing and goes missing, SIU investigating

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 1:56 pm
According to the SIU, police were dispatched to the area of Main Street West and Memorial Drive in North Bay at about 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a vehicle driving erratically.
According to the SIU, police were dispatched to the area of Main Street West and Memorial Drive in North Bay at about 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a vehicle driving erratically. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where a man reportedly entered Lake Nipissing and went missing.

According to the SIU, police were dispatched to the area of Main Street West and Memorial Drive in North Bay at about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a vehicle driving erratically.

READ MORE: Missing 31-year-old woman found: Barrie police

Prior to the arrival of North Bay police, the vehicle became involved in a single-vehicle crash in the area of Jet Avenue and 10th Street, the SIU says.

Both occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. The 20-year-old man who was driving headed toward Lake Nipissing, the SIU adds.

When police, fire services and EMS arrived on scene, the SIU says the man entered the lake.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police searching for missing 31-year-old Bracebridge man

Despite repeated requests for the man to get out of the water, he swam further away from shore until emergency personnel lost sight of him, the SIU says.

Efforts are being made to locate the man and that the OPP Marine Unit is assisting.

The SIU says anyone with information can contact the lead investigator on the case at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

WATCH: SIU, Peel police investigating shooting in Brampton that left 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Lake Nipissingman disappears in lakeman swims to escape policeNorth BayNorth Bay police serviceOntario SIUOntario Special Investigations UnitPolice PursuitSIUSpecial Investigations Unit
