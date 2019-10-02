N.B. RCMP continue to seek information on arson of helicopter 9 years ago

New Brunswick RCMP are once again asking the public for information on the arson of a helicopter in Menneval, N.B., back in 2010.

Police say the blaze near Route 17 happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, 2010.

The helicopter, which had been contracted for herbicide spraying, was destroyed.

Officers believe the fire was deliberately set while the helicopter was parked on the ground.

Nearby witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a loud bang just prior to the start of the fire, police say.

“Although no one was injured, this incident put people’s safety at risk and was a serious crime that resulted in a loss of property of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Const. Adam MacDonald of the Campbellton RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, in a statement.

“We have continued to follow up on information received from the public over the years, and continue to seek tips, no matter how small they might seem, to identify those responsible.”

A reward of up to $12,000 is possible for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for setting the fire, including up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers and $10,000 donated by a private company.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.