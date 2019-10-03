Okanagan weather: lingering clouds and showers

Send this page to someone via email

After a wetter and warmer than normal September, with temperatures 2 degrees above average and 126 per cent of the normal precipitation falling, October has started on a cooler note.

Spotty sprinkles will slip through parts of the valley bottom on Thursday, with snow falling at higher elevation mountain highways, including the Okanagan Connector.

September 2019 was warmer and wetter than normal in Kelowna. SkyTracker Weather

After reaching an afternoon high in the mid-teens with some afternoon sunny breaks on Thursday, another wave of clouds will swing through with a system on Friday.

There will be some sunny breaks at times during the day, with only a slight chance of showers, as afternoon temperatures are expected to make it into the mid-teens with freezing levels around 1,400 metres.

After a few sprinkles slide through Saturday morning, a mix of sun and cloud will return to start the first weekend of October on Saturday afternoon, as the valley bottom climbs into the mid-teens under a short-lived upper ridge.

An upper ridge of high pressure will bring back some sun to finish the day on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

The next wave of Pacific moisture will swing through on Sunday, bringing back clouds and a chance of showers by the end of the day as afternoon highs hold steady in the mid-teens.

Clouds and a chance of showers linger with mid-teen daytime highs into the second week of October, with not much sun expected until later in the week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

