October 1, 2019 2:43 pm

Kingston man facing sex-related charges following reported incident with underage girl

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police say the man is facing a drug possession charge in addition to several sex-related offences.

A 35-year-old Kingston man is facing several sex-related charges following an alleged altercation with an underage girl.

Kingston police say a young female victim was walking near James and Bagot streets on Monday around 5 p.m. when a strange man reportedly approached her and put his arm around her.

Police say the man “made advances” towards the girl, allegedly telling her that if she chose to be his girlfriend, he would buy her “nice things.”

The girl reportedly ran from the man and found her father, who then contacted police.

Shortly afterwards, police say they found the man and arrested him. During a search, police say they found a small baggy of crystal methamphetamine on his person.

Police charged the man with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16, harassment by threatening conduct, drug possession and breach of probation.

