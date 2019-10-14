Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Those Old Radio Shows October 18-19

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 12:00 pm

Friday, Oct. 18:

Hour 1: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – Melanie Carter; Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 3
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Lives of Bengal Lancer
Hour 3: Fibber McGee and Molly – Radio Quiz Show; Cisco Kid – Lincoln County Maid
Hour 4: Great Gildersleeve – Fishing Trip; Gunsmoke – Tail to the Wind

Saturday, Oct. 19:

Hour 1: Dragnet – Police Academy; Have Gun, Will Travel – Helen Abjinian
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Amazing Death of Mrs. Putnam; Aldrich Family – Big Deal
Hour 3: Bold Venture – Russian Roulette; Pete Kelley Blues – Veda Brandt
Hour 4: Theater Five – Incident at Shadow Valley; Casey, Crime Photographer – The Laughing Killer
Hour 5: My Favourite Husband – Liz Stretches the Truth; Harry Lime – Operation Music Box

Story continues below advertisement
TAGS
Old Time Radiothose old radio showsradio playsOld RadioOld Radio Showsold time radio showsvintage radioold radio plays
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.