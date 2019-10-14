Those Old Radio Shows October 18-19

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Oct. 18:

Hour 1: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – Melanie Carter; Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 3

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Lives of Bengal Lancer

Hour 3: Fibber McGee and Molly – Radio Quiz Show; Cisco Kid – Lincoln County Maid

Hour 4: Great Gildersleeve – Fishing Trip; Gunsmoke – Tail to the Wind

Saturday, Oct. 19:

Hour 1: Dragnet – Police Academy; Have Gun, Will Travel – Helen Abjinian

Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Amazing Death of Mrs. Putnam; Aldrich Family – Big Deal

Hour 3: Bold Venture – Russian Roulette; Pete Kelley Blues – Veda Brandt

Hour 4: Theater Five – Incident at Shadow Valley; Casey, Crime Photographer – The Laughing Killer

Hour 5: My Favourite Husband – Liz Stretches the Truth; Harry Lime – Operation Music Box