Those Old Radio Shows October 11-12

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Oct. 11:

Hour 1: Great Gildersleeve – Thanksgiving B Radions; Adventures by Morse – Girl on Shipwreck Island, Pt. 2

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – One Way Passage

Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – Thanksgiving Weekend; Amos & Andy – Turkey Trouble

Hour 4: Burns & Allen – Thanksgiving Show; Aldrich Family – Thanksgiving Turkey

Saturday, Oct. 12:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Will; Abbot & Costello – Formal Thanksgiving Dinner

Hour 2: Gangbusters – The Golden Touch; Life of Riley – Thanksgiving with Gillis

Hour 3: Great Gildersleeve – Servicement for Thanksgiving Dinner; Roy Rogers – The Map

Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Thanksgiving Turkey; Escape – The Adversary

Hour 5: Jack Benny – Turkey Dream; FBI in Peace and War – Good Boy

Story continues below advertisement