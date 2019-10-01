3 more arrests made in connection with Lindsay shooting: police

Police in Lindsay have arrested three more men in connection with a shooting that took place last week.

On Sept. 25, police responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on William Street North involving gunshots. Officers eventually found a man with a gunshot wound at another residence, police say.

The victim in the incident was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital and remains in stable condition, according to police.

Two days later, police arrested Nathan Wallis, 25, of Whitby, and charged him with several weapons-related offences.

On Monday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service’s criminal investigation branch determined there were three other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

Sean Michael Fisher, 29, Jake Dakota Breen, 26, and Clifford Leonard Bryant, 52, were each arrested and charged with:

Disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence

Break and enter

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Fisher and Breen were additionally charged with failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

They were held in custody for bail hearings in court in Lindsay on Monday.

