Man in Mount Forest pushed off ladder, beaten with metal stick: police

Provincial police say they have made an arrest in connection to an incident in Mount Forest where a man was assaulted while working on a ladder.

Wellington County OPP say the victim was working atop a metal ladder when someone pushed it down, causing the victim to fall 10 feet.

Police say the attacker then hit the victim several times with a metal bar before fleeing.

While the attacker had his face covered, several witnesses identified the vehicle he fled the scene in.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bradley H. Lacombe, 49, of Mount Forest, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a weapon, police say.