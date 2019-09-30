Crime
September 30, 2019 4:32 pm

Man in Mount Forest pushed off ladder, beaten with metal stick: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Provincial police say they have made an arrest in connection to an incident in Mount Forest where a man was assaulted while working on a ladder.

Wellington County OPP say the victim was working atop a metal ladder when someone pushed it down, causing the victim to fall 10 feet.

READ MORE: Wellington County OPP investigating fatal morning crash near Elora

Police say the attacker then hit the victim several times with a metal bar before fleeing.

While the attacker had his face covered, several witnesses identified the vehicle he fled the scene in.

READ MORE: Mount Forest woman, 66, dies following 3-vehicle crash: Wellington County OPP

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bradley H. Lacombe, 49, of Mount Forest, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a weapon, police say.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Mount Forest
Mount Forest assault
Mount forest ladder metal stick
Mount Forest news
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
wellington county opp

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.