Man in Mount Forest pushed off ladder, beaten with metal stick: police
Provincial police say they have made an arrest in connection to an incident in Mount Forest where a man was assaulted while working on a ladder.
Wellington County OPP say the victim was working atop a metal ladder when someone pushed it down, causing the victim to fall 10 feet.
READ MORE: Wellington County OPP investigating fatal morning crash near Elora
Police say the attacker then hit the victim several times with a metal bar before fleeing.
While the attacker had his face covered, several witnesses identified the vehicle he fled the scene in.
READ MORE: Mount Forest woman, 66, dies following 3-vehicle crash: Wellington County OPP
The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Bradley H. Lacombe, 49, of Mount Forest, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, disguise with the intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a weapon, police say.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.