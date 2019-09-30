Variety Week on Global BC 2019: Day 1

Global News is kicking off its fourth annual Variety Week on Monday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Variety Week will come to a close with a wrap party on Friday, Oct. 4 at Sunset Beach in Vancouver (by the concession stand).

Global News Hour at 6 will broadcast live from the finale, as will CKNW’s The Lynda Steele Show, which will be live from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the first day of Variety Week.

WATCH: Abby, an adorable little girl who has Down syndrome, needed help learning to walk on her own. Variety – the Children’s Charity stepped in so Abby could get moving. Now her mother is inspired to give back. She tells us why “Club Heartly” is so important to her.

WATCH: Michael Newman went to Variety headquarters to kick off Variety Week on Global BC. Cally Wesson joined Michael to talk about what the support means for the people who need it most

WATCH: Global’s Michael Newman headed to Sport Clips in Port Coquitlam to find out how they are fundraising for Variety – The Children’s Charity.

WATCH: Kaydence’s special needs means he struggled in public school for many years. Variety stepped in and helped to fund Kaydence with tuition for the Greater Heights Learning Academy, giving him the tools to thrive and succeed.

WATCH: Child psychologist on the importance of specialized education & therapies