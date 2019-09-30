Waterloo Public Health holding info sessions ahead of opening of CTS site in Kitchener

Waterloo Public Health will be holding public information sessions in advance of the opening of Kitchener’s new interim consumption and treatment services site.

The sessions will be held in the Lower Parish Hall of the Church of St. John the Evangelist at the corner of Duke and Water streets on Monday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

A spokesperson for Waterloo Public Health told Global News that the sessions will not have a presentation but that staff from both Public Health and the Sanguen Health Centre will be there to answer questions.

Members of the public will also get a look at floor plans for the site, as well as other information and resources.

Staff from Waterloo Regional Police are also expected to be on-hand to discuss neighbourhood safety.

Construction began on the temporary supervised consumption site on Sept. 9.

A spokesperson for the region said it was expected to take about four weeks to ready the site for opening.

A final start date has yet to be announced.