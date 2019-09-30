630 CHED Talk to the Experts
September 30, 2019 1:15 pm
Updated: September 30, 2019 3:16 pm

October 5 – Heart Fit Clinic

By 630CHED

Heart Fit Clinic will be on Talk to the Experts this weekend.

Credit: Heart Fit Clinic
A A

Every 7 minutes in Canada someone dies from heart disease or stroke. That’s 206 people dying from cardiovascular disease and stroke every day.

The Heart Fit Clinic comprises of comprehensive, non-invasive cardiovascular assessments that looks at risk factors generally NOT tested at your physicians’ office.

They help patients discover their underlying risk factors for heart disease and help them make changes to reduce their risk.

Invest in your health, invest in yourself!

Book your complimentary consultation today by calling 780-733-1233.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
630 CHED Talk to the Experts
Talk to the Experts
Talk To The Experts cardiovascular disease
Talk to the Experts Heart Fit Clinic

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.