N.S. announces $4.5 million to move sports facilities in Cape Breton

Two sports fields and the accompanying facilities in a Cape Breton community will be moved and rebuilt at a cost of $4.5 million.

Provincial Business Minister Geoff MacLellan announced the funding today in New Waterford, saying the move is necessary to make way for a new community hub.

An artificial turf soccer field, tennis courts, and three outbuildings at the current site will be moved to MacKinnon Field, while a grass soccer field at MacKinnon Field will be moved to nearby Colliery Lands Park.

The province says with the funding confirmed, the relocation of MacKinnon Field and Colliery Lands Park can now go to the council of Cape Breton Regional Municipality for final approval.

Construction on the new athletic facilities is expected to begin next spring.

They will continue to be owned by the municipality.