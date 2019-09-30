10-year-old girl found safe after going missing from Brampton home

Peel Regional Police say a 10-year-old girl that went missing from her Brampton home on Monday has been located.

Police said “as a result of information received from an employee of Brampton Transit” the missing 10-year-old “has been located in good health.”

