Canada
September 30, 2019 7:30 am
Updated: September 30, 2019 8:02 am

10-year-old girl found safe after going missing from Brampton home

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a 10-year-old girl that went missing from her Brampton home on Monday has been located.

Police said “as a result of information received from an employee of Brampton Transit” the missing 10-year-old “has been located in good health.”

