10-year-old girl found safe after going missing from Brampton home
Peel Regional Police say a 10-year-old girl that went missing from her Brampton home on Monday has been located.
Police said “as a result of information received from an employee of Brampton Transit” the missing 10-year-old “has been located in good health.”
As a result of information received from an employee of @BramptonTransit, missing 10-year-old Cheyenne Faraj has been located in good health. Thank you to the public and the media for their assistance.
