Sports
September 29, 2019 8:51 pm
Updated: September 29, 2019 8:52 pm

OHL Roundup: Sunday, September 29, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

OTTAWA – Zach Gallant scored the go-ahead goal at 13:05 of the third period as the Peterborough Petes downed the Ottawa 67’s 3-2 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Nick Robertson and Max Grondin also found the back of the net for the Petes (2-1-0).

Mitchell Hoelscher’s pair of goals weren’t enough for the 67’s (3-1-0) to avoid their first loss of the season.

Hunter Jones made 26 saves for the win as Cedrick Andree stopped 30-of-33 shots in defeat.

Peterborough went 2 for 3 on the power play, with Gallant’s winner coming while on the man advantage. Ottawa was 1 for 5.

FIREBIRDS 8 STING 5

FLINT, Mich. — Ethan Keppan scored twice and Evan Vierling had a goal and two assists as the Firebirds (3-1-0) downed Sarnia (0-3-0).

WOLVES 5 RANGERS 4 (SO)

Story continues below

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quinton Byfield, had a goal and two assists in regulation, and scored in the shootout to lift the Wolves (3-2-0) over Kitchener (1-1-2).

SPIRIT 3 ICEDOGS 0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Roberto Mancini opened the scoring midway through the second and Marshall Frappier kicked out 26 shots as the Spirit (2-2-1) blanked Niagara (2-1-2).

GENERALS 4 FRONTENACS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Shane Wright, who was given exceptional player status and selected first overall by Kingston, scored his first OHL goal as his Frontenacs (0-2-1) fell to the Generals (4-0-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

View link »
© 2019 The Canadian Press

