QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, September 29, 2019

SYDNEY, N.S. – Shawn Boudrias and Ivan Ivan each had a pair of goals as the Cape Breton Eagles toppled the Saint John Sea Dogs 8-3 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Egor Sokolov scored once and set up two more while Ryan Francis chipped in with four assists for the Eagles (4-0-0), who have won four in a row to open the season.

Derek Gentile, Felix Lafrance and Shaun Miller rounded out the offence.

Joshua Roy, Jeremie Poirier and Nicolas Guay found the back of the net for the Sea Dogs (2-2-0).

William Grimard made 21 saves for the win as Noah Patenaude stopped 37-of-45 shots in a losing cause.

ARMADA 5 TIGRES 4

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Luke Henman had a goal and an assist, and the Armada (2-1-1) used a four-goal second period to beat Victoriaville (0-3-2), which has lost five in a row.

—

OCEANIC 6 VOLTIGEURS 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and three assists and Cedric Pare scored twice as the Oceanic (3-0-1) doubled up Drummondville (1-3-0).

—

PHOENIX 1 DRAKKAR 0 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Thomas Sigouin kicked out 30 shots and Gregory Kreutzer scored the winner as the Phoenix (3-0-1) slipped past Baie-Comeau (2-1-1) in extra time.

—

ISLANDERS 5 WILDCATS 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Jacob Goobie made 29 saves to back five different Islanders goal scorers as Charlottetown (3-0-1) beat the Wildcats (2-2-0).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.