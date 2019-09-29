Police say Brampton kidnapping unfounded; it was a simulation of ‘movie-type scene’

Peel Regional Police say a potential kidnapping of a young male in Brampton was unfounded, but was instead a movie scene simulation.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Larkspur Public School, near Sandalwood Parkway East and Bramalea Road.

Initially, the victim was walking southbound on the catwalk to the east of the school, then continued walking east towards Field Thistle Drive, according to investigators.

READ MORE: Man charged after alleged child abduction attempt at Brampton daycare

Video surveillance had captured a silver Honda Civic driving alongside the victim, police said, when two individuals exited the car and grabbed the victim, throwing him into the trunk of the car.

After further investigation, police said the individuals were identified and interviewed by officers, and found the incident to not be a kidnapping but in fact a group of males “attempting to simulate a movie-type scene”