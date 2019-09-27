Hamilton Bulldogs drop second-straight game with 2-1 loss to Windsor

The Hamilton Bulldogs are on their first losing streak of the young Ontario Hockey League season.

The Dogs dropped their second consecutive game Friday night after coming out on the short end of a 2-1 decision against the Windsor Spitfires at FirstOntario Centre.

Cole Purboo opened the scoring for the Spits at 13:55 of the first period when a shot from the point was redirected past Hamilton goalie Marco Costantini.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Isaac Nurse named Bulldogs team captain

After a scoreless second period, Zito Pasquale gave Windsor a 2-0 lead midway through the third frame when he scored his first goal of the season.

The Bulldogs finally found a way past Spitfires netminder Zavier Medina when Payton Vescio netted his first OHL goal with 1:23 left to play in the game.

🚨 GOOOOALL! 🚨 🚨 @Paytoon_8

🍏🍎 Jan Jenik & Tag Bertuzzi That's a first OHL goal for Vescio! 🙌 #GoHAM pic.twitter.com/j5pcnAn9w3 — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) September 28, 2019

Windsor outshot Hamilton 35-19, including 15-5 in the third period.

The Bulldogs (1-2) next play Saturday night when they host the London Knights.