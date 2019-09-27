Three vehicle crash on Okanagan Connector
Emergency crews were called to Highway 97C this afternoon for a three vehicle crash.
Two SUVs and a car were involved.
BC Ambulance attended.
A tow truck had to pull the car off it’s roof before removing it from the ditch.
Friday marked the first day of the fall season that frost and slush marred road conditions.
More details will be provided as they become available.
