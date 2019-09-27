Three vehicle crash on Okanagan Connector

Emergency crews were called to Highway 97C this afternoon for a three vehicle crash.

READ MORE: Snow expected on Okanagan connector and other area highways

Two SUVs and a car were involved.

BC Ambulance attended.

A tow truck had to pull the car off it’s roof before removing it from the ditch.

Friday marked the first day of the fall season that frost and slush marred road conditions.

More details will be provided as they become available.