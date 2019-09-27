Waterloo firm one of fastest growing in Canada: report

A Waterloo business is one of the five fastest-growing in the country, according to a new study released by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business.

Auvik Networks checked in at No. 4 on the inaugural list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

The study factored Canadian companies’ growth over the last three years.

The report says that Auvik grew by 5,983 per cent over that timeframe.

It’s no surprise that the Waterloo-based company is a software firm. They develop monitoring and management software for information technology companies.

“The Auvik team works hard to build, market, sell and support an amazing network management system—so the customer response that’s reflected in our growth numbers is incredibly gratifying,” Auvik CEO Marc Morin said in a statement.

“It feels great to be one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies.”

Auvik was not the lone representative on the list as there were seven other companies from the tri-cities listed.

The other Waterloo-based company on the list was Magnet Forensics Inc. The digital investigation software firm clocked in at No. 256.

The fastest growing company in Kitchener was Voltera. The specialized toolmaker was listed 42nd overall.

It was followed by Bonfire at No. 49, Georgette Packaging at No. 60, Bridgit Inc at No. 79, Smile.io at No. 83 and Diva International Inc. came in at No. 389.

The lone Cambridge company to appear on the 400-strong list was Keyspire. The real estate investment company came in at No. 341.