Arrest made in Peterborough robbery investigation: police

A Peterborough man faces robbery charges following an altercation on Wednesday.

Peterborough Police Service says around 9:30 a.m., the victim was at an Aylmer Street residence to speak to a friend when a man walking past the residence ran up to the victim, kicked him and struck him in the head.

The man then stole cash, a food card, a cellphone and a ring from the victim.

Police were called and searched for the suspect, who had fled the area.

On Thursday, police say they arrested Robert Ward, 50, and charged him with robbery, possession of stolen property (cellphone) and two counts of breach of probation.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.

