Snow expected on Okanagan connector and other area highways

It may be early fall but drivers using mountain passes are being warned to expect snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for numerous highways in B.C., including a number in the Okanagan and surrounding area.

High elevation snow is expected to start later Friday.

Environment Canada said a cold airmass is settling in over the B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend.

It means lowering freezing levels and unsettled conditions will support the chance of snow over higher elevations.

Click here for more information on what highways are impacted.