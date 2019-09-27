Snow
September 27, 2019

Snow expected on Okanagan connector and other area highways

A look at the Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector Friday morning. The highway is expected to receive snow later in the day.

It may be early fall but drivers using mountain passes are being warned to expect snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for numerous highways in B.C., including a number in the Okanagan and surrounding area.

High elevation snow is expected to start later Friday.

Environment Canada said a cold airmass is settling in over the B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend.

It means lowering freezing levels and unsettled conditions will support the chance of snow over higher elevations.

