Seniors in Fredericton offered an insiders look at policing services
The police force in Fredericton is offering seniors a chance to get an insider’s look at policing services in the city.
They’ve opened enrollment for their annual Seniors Police Academy, now into its third year.
The weekly three-hour sessions at the Fredericton Police headquarters cover a variety of topics, ranging from fraud and crime prevention to forensic crime scene processing and the 911 communications centre.
The sessions are open to residents 55-years-old and older.
The academy runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 26.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
