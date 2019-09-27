Seniors in Fredericton offered an insiders look at policing services

The police force in Fredericton is offering seniors a chance to get an insider’s look at policing services in the city.

They’ve opened enrollment for their annual Seniors Police Academy, now into its third year.

The weekly three-hour sessions at the Fredericton Police headquarters cover a variety of topics, ranging from fraud and crime prevention to forensic crime scene processing and the 911 communications centre.

The sessions are open to residents 55-years-old and older.

The academy runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 26.