Manitoba driver gets big ticket for speeding in school zone… while on his phone
Manitoba RCMP busted a driver committing multiple offences at once Friday morning on Highway 221.
Police said the driver was going 99 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone.
The distracted driving penalty earned the driver a $672 fine and a three-day distracted driving suspension. He also picked up a $953 ticket for speeding, a serious offence notice, and secured himself a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.
Caught on his phone doing 99 in a 30 school zone, this morning on #MBHwy221…
Driver: I suppose this is going to cost me
Cop: Yes and your licence
$672 + 3 day distracted driving suspension + $953 for speeding + serious offense notice + license review w MPI. #noexcuses #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/oRspGn1EaK
— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 27, 2019
