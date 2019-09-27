Crime
September 27, 2019 2:40 pm

Manitoba driver gets big ticket for speeding in school zone… while on his phone

By Online Journalist  Global News
RCMP Manitoba / Twitter
Manitoba RCMP busted a driver committing multiple offences at once Friday morning on Highway 221.

Police said the driver was going 99 km/h in a 30 km/h school zone.

The distracted driving penalty earned the driver a $672 fine and a three-day distracted driving suspension. He also picked up a $953 ticket for speeding, a serious offence notice, and secured himself a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

