September 27, 2019 11:24 am
Updated: September 27, 2019 11:33 am

UPDATE: Police arrests suspect in relation to assault at Halifax Shopping Centre

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault.

Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police arrested suspect on Friday in relation to an assault that occurred the day before, after requesting assistance from the public.

At 5:30 p.m., police said, they arrived at Halifax Shopping Centre in response to an assault. When officers arrived, they found a 78-year-old man who had been assaulted and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the victim had observed a fight occurring between two other people and attempted to intervene when he was hit by the suspect.

The victim and the suspect do not know one another, police say. 

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-30s and five feet 10 inches tall with sandy red hair and a beard.

