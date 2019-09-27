Bulldogs and Spitfires battle in Hamilton

The Hamilton Bulldogs will try to skate back into the win column Friday night when they host the Windsor Spitfires.

Hamilton (1-1) won their opening game of the Ontario Hockey League season in Sarnia last Friday night when they edged the Sting 4-3.

But the Dogs dropped their home opener a day later, losing 8-5 against the Erie Otters.

The visiting Spirtifres (2-0) are coming off a 2-1 win over Erie Thursday night.

The Pregame Show on 900 CHML begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Puck drop at FirstOntario Centre is at 7 p.m.