September 27, 2019 5:00 am

Bulldogs and Spitfires battle in Hamilton

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The Hamilton Bulldogs host the Windsor Spitfires Friday night at FirstOntario Centre.

Hamilton Bulldogs
The Hamilton Bulldogs will try to skate back into the win column Friday night when they host the Windsor Spitfires.

Hamilton (1-1) won their opening game of the Ontario Hockey League season in Sarnia last Friday night when they edged the Sting 4-3.

But the Dogs dropped their home opener a day later, losing 8-5 against the Erie Otters.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs kick off OHL season with 4-3 win in Sarnia

The visiting Spirtifres (2-0) are coming off a 2-1 win over Erie Thursday night.

The Pregame Show on 900 CHML begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Puck drop at FirstOntario Centre is at 7 p.m.

