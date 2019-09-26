Crime
September 26, 2019 3:31 pm

Fire that destroyed forestry equipment in western New Brunswick deemed suspicious

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say these two pieces of equipment were destroyed by fire.

New Brunswick RCMP
Police are investigating a suspicious fire in western New Brunswick that destroyed two pieces of forestry equipment.

New Brunswick RCMP say the fire in McLaughlin, N.B., on Carville Road was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say an orange 1986 Timberjack 240A skidder and a yellow John Deere, 690B delimber were destroyed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

