Fire that destroyed forestry equipment in western New Brunswick deemed suspicious
Police are investigating a suspicious fire in western New Brunswick that destroyed two pieces of forestry equipment.
New Brunswick RCMP say the fire in McLaughlin, N.B., on Carville Road was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say an orange 1986 Timberjack 240A skidder and a yellow John Deere, 690B delimber were destroyed.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
