Date set for Ontario coroner’s inquest into death of Warkworth Institution inmate

A date has been set for a coroner’s inquest into the death of an inmate at Warkworth Institution more than two years ago.

Dr. Paul Dungey, regional supervising coroner for Ontario’s East Region, announced Thursday that the inquest into the death of Jeffrey Bruce Woodman will be held in December.

The 32-year-old Kitchener, Ont., resident died on Sept. 4, 2017, while detained as an inmate at Warkworth Institution, a medium-security prison about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

According to CTV, Woodman was serving a six-year sentence for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and aggravated assault of a police officer following an incident in September 2013. He was sentenced in April 2015.

The three-day inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Woodman’s death and is expected to include about a dozen witnesses, Dungey said. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

The inquest will begin on Dec. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the Northumberland County courthouse on William Street in Cobourg.

Dr. Bob Reddoch will preside as inquest coroner and Mark Moorcroft will be counsel to the coroner, said Dungey.

