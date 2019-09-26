Driver who killed two in Surrey crash sentenced to 20 months in jail

The man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in a 2018 Surrey car crash has been sentenced to 20 months in jail and three years probation.

Nicolas Karvouniaris has also been given a five-year driving prohibition.

Karvouniaris pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in the Nov. 4, 2018 collision.

He had been travelling about 167 kilometres per hour at the time, more than three times the posted speed limit.

READ MORE: Emotional victim impact statements read to driver who killed two in Surrey crash

Karvouniaris’ Jeep crossed the median on 88th Avenue, smashing into another car head-on.

Sarah Dhillon, a 50-year-old maternity ward nurse, was killed on impact. Paige Nagata, her 19-year-old passenger, died in hospital two weeks later.

WATCH: Heart-wrenching victim impact statements at crash sentencing

Two other passengers, including Dhillon’s 17-year-old son, suffered life-altering injuries.

Crown had sought a sentence of 22 to 24 months less a day, with 18 to 24 months probation. Defence wanted to see Karvouniaris receive a maximum of 15 months in jail.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after overnight crash in Surrey kills 1, injures 3 others

At a sentencing hearing last month, the court heard heart-wrenching victim impact statements, including one written by crash survivor Olivia Kilian, which described her traumatic injuries.

Kilian’s lungs collapsed, her liver was shredded, her jaw was broken, and her spleen was removed. She has also suffered several strokes as a result of blood clots that continue to this day.

“I’m no longer my own person,” Kilian’s statement read. “I am the person the accident turned me into.”

A tearful Karvouniaris apologized at the hearing, and said he hoped the victims and their families would be able to forgive him one day.