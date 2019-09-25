Sports
September 25, 2019 10:29 pm

QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. – Zachary Emond stopped 36 shots including 15 in the third period as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Victoriaville Tigres 4-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

The 2019 Memorial Cup champions trailed 2-1 early in the third before Tyler Hinam, Olivier-Luc Hache and Vincent Marleau responded for the Huskies (2-1-0), who also got a first-period goal from William Rouleau.

Egor Serdyuk and Nicolas Daigle found the back of the net for the Tigres (0-1-2), who have dropped three straight to begin the 2019-20 season.

Fabio Iacobo turned away 29-of-32 shots in defeat.

___

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

