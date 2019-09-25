Crime
September 25, 2019

RCMP officer’s testimony being investigated by police watchdog

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a formal complaint was made about a Manitoba RCMP officer’s testimony in court.

The complaint apparently involved testimony given by the officer in court in Arborg, Man., earlier in September.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said the officer’s alleged conduct might involve a prescribed offence under the Police Services Act, so it’s looking into the situation.

