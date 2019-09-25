Kingston police warn of multiple cell phone thefts in Hub area

Kingston police are asking people to keep a close eye on their devices after receiving several reports of stolen phones in the Hub area.

Kingston police say between Sep. 19 and 22, they received 10 reports of stolen cell phones in the “downtown entertainment district.”

Police say the thefts shared similar characteristics: they all took place at bars in the Hub area, and the victims reported their phone stolen from purses they were wearing at the time. The thefts also took place in the early morning hours.

Police say pickpockets often target environments like the Hub because physical contact in crowded bars make stealing easier.

There is currently no information about a potential suspect at this time, but Kingston police are inviting the public to contact them with any information relevant to the thefts.

Kingston police can be reached at 613-549-4660.