Canada
September 25, 2019 2:28 pm

Canadian leg of worldwide women’s motorcycle relay completed in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press

Organizers of the New Brunswick leg of a motorcycle relay Valerie Kilfoil (left to right), Heather Scott Moreau and Catherine Lawrence are shown in a handout photo. A women's motorcycle relay that's making it's way around the world, has completed it's Canadian leg and passed the baton off to the United States.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Thirty riders in New Brunswick drove their bikes through the rain on Tuesday before meeting up with a group of American bikers at the border to Calais, Maine.

Thirty riders in New Brunswick drove their bikes through the rain on Tuesday before meeting up with a group of American bikers at the border to Calais, Maine.

New Brunswick organizer Catherine Lawrence says the goal is to show that women bikers are a demographic that needs to be taken seriously.

She says too often women don’t get good service in motorcycle shops, and most gear is designed for men.

The relay will spend 14 days crossing the United States before moving to Mexico.

It’s expected to end in the United Arab Emirates early next year.

