Canadian leg of worldwide women’s motorcycle relay completed in New Brunswick

A women’s motorcycle relay that’s making its way around the world, has completed its Canadian leg and passed the baton off to the United States.

Thirty riders in New Brunswick drove their bikes through the rain on Tuesday before meeting up with a group of American bikers at the border to Calais, Maine.

New Brunswick organizer Catherine Lawrence says the goal is to show that women bikers are a demographic that needs to be taken seriously.

She says too often women don’t get good service in motorcycle shops, and most gear is designed for men.

The relay will spend 14 days crossing the United States before moving to Mexico.

It’s expected to end in the United Arab Emirates early next year.