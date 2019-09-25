Chris Young Releases Music Video for “Drowning” Remembering his Friend that Passed

On September 24, Chris Young released his brand new music video for the song “Drowning.” The song is about his friend, Adam, that was like a brother to him that who passed away.

When Young performed the song on the Grand Ole Opry stage, in early June, he absolutely broke down.

“I thought I was okay at the end of the first chorus, but by verse two, I knew I was in trouble,” Young recalls to People. “I tried my best to pull myself together, but I just couldn’t. And then the audience all stood up and started applauding, and that was it. I couldn’t finish the song.”

The Official Video:

Chris Young at the Grand Ole Opry:

Get your tissues ready…