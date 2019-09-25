Livestream: 2019 B.C. law enforcement memorial

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Victoria on Sunday, Sept. 29 for the 2019 B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial.

Police officers from across the province and beyond will march from downtown Victoria to the lawn of the legislature for the ceremony, which will honour the 125 officers who have lost their lives in active service in the province.

The B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial coincides with the National Police & Peace Officers’ Memorial.

A monument known as The Bastion, dedicated to officers who have lost their lives in service, was built at the B.C. legislature in 2004.

Global News will livestream the memorial on Sept. 29.