Kingston police looking for attempted robbery suspect
Kingston police are looking for a man who allegedly held a woman down in an attempt to rob her just east of the Frontenac Mall.
Police were called to the east sidewalk of Armstrong Road at the railroad tracks north of Bath Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 to respond to an attempted robbery.
Kingston police say a woman was pushed to the ground by a man she did not know and pinned down while the man rummaged through her backpack.
The man reportedly fled in an unknown direction when a bus approached them. He did not steal any property from the woman, and the victim was left with minor injuries.
The suspect was wearing black shoes, dark pants and a heavy dark-coloured sweater.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Jim Veltman at 613-549-4660 ext. 6300 or via email at jveltman@kingstonpolice.ca.
