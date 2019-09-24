Winnipeg driver arrested in Portage Avenue hit and run

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a Portage Avenue vehicle-pedestrian collision that took place in May.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s, was hit by an eastbound vehicle that then fled the scene. She was originally taken to hospital in critical condition but later upgraded.

READ MORE: Victim in West End collision dies, 89-year-old driver may face charges: Winnipeg police

Although the suspect turned himself in a day after the incident, police said he was arrested Monday and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He was released on a promise to appear.

WATCH: Portage Ave. re-opened follow serious collision investigation

