Winnipeg driver arrested in Portage Avenue hit and run
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a Portage Avenue vehicle-pedestrian collision that took place in May.
Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s, was hit by an eastbound vehicle that then fled the scene. She was originally taken to hospital in critical condition but later upgraded.
READ MORE: Victim in West End collision dies, 89-year-old driver may face charges: Winnipeg police
Although the suspect turned himself in a day after the incident, police said he was arrested Monday and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.
He was released on a promise to appear.
WATCH: Portage Ave. re-opened follow serious collision investigation
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.