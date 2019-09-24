Crime
Winnipeg driver arrested in Portage Avenue hit and run

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a Portage Avenue vehicle-pedestrian collision that took place in May.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 30s, was hit by an eastbound vehicle that then fled the scene. She was originally taken to hospital in critical condition but later upgraded.

Although the suspect turned himself in a day after the incident, police said he was arrested Monday and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He was released on a promise to appear.

