London city councillors to discuss potential changes to parking restrictions

Changes could be coming to overnight parking restrictions in the city of London.

Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis is bringing forward a motion to the civic works committee on Tuesday afternoon that would see a number of changes, including a shorter ban on overnight parking during the winter months.

The ban is currently in place from the Labour Day long weekend in September until the Victoria Day long weekend in May. Lewis would like to see the ban in effect from Nov. 1 until April 30.

“We’re not snowplowing in September or in May. There is no reason for the overnight parking ban to be in place that long,” said Lewis, adding that a change to the restrictions would give people more flexibility while not getting in the way of the city’s snow removal.

The motion also includes giving people the opportunity to purchase more overnight passes during those restricted months. Currently, 15 passes are available for each vehicle.

Lewis believes there might be a benefit in allowing people to park at the end of their driveway, parallel to road traffic, as well.

“I’m not sure if it will make a big difference, but it is a way to get some of the on-street parking off onto driveways, frees up the roadways a little bit, and if people can fit it there, why should we be punishing them for having a sidewalk running through their front yard?”

The committee will also look into potentially extending the limit on residents occupying a non-metered street parking spot from 12 to 18 hours.

The civic works committee meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at city hall.