Crown seeks 5-year sentence for former Edmonton soccer coach convicted of sex offences

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Friday in the case of a former Edmonton soccer coach convicted of sex offences.

In court on Monday, the Crown prosecutor argued the judge should give Wesley Vander Leeuw a five-year sentence after he was convicted of committing a sexual offence against a child and two counts of making and distributing child pornography.

The Crown prosecutor said they believe Vander Leeuw, 46, preys on children.

Vander Leeuw’s lawyer argued their client should receive a three-year sentence, arguing Vander Leeuw has already faced consequences for his actions, including losing his job and being publicly shamed.

Vander Leeuw was arrested by law enforcement officers in 2017.

Watch below: (From January 2017) An Edmonton soccer coach has been charged with making arrangements or an agreement to commit sexual offences against a child. Julia Wong has the latest.