Unreleased Music from Miranda Lambert : Tequila Does

In Toledo, Ohio Miranda Lambert played one of her unreleased songs, “Tequila Does”! Even just a simple youtube video of her singing this has my foot tappin’ and my hips shaking. I can’t wait to hear this song when it gets released.

“Cause they don’t love me like tequila does / Nobody can / They don’t give me that pour it down buzz / Like tequila does“

