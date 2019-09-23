miranda lamber tequila does
September 23, 2019 1:57 pm

Unreleased Music from Miranda Lambert : Tequila Does

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 14: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during Miranda Lambert: Roadside Bars And Pink Guitars 2019 Tour featuring Caylee Hammack, Pistol Annies, Elle King and Miranda Lambert at Mohegan Sun Arena on September 14, 2019 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars 2019 Tour)

A A

In Toledo, Ohio Miranda Lambert played one of her unreleased songs, “Tequila Does”! Even just a simple youtube video of her singing this has my foot tappin’ and my hips shaking. I can’t wait to hear this song when it gets released.

“Cause they don’t love me like tequila does / Nobody can / They don’t give me that pour it down buzz / Like tequila does

 

 

Enjoy more new music from Miranda Lambert:

It All Comes Out in the Wash-

 

Bluebird-

 

Fooled Around and Fell in Love-
Report an error
miranda lamber tequila does
Miranda Lambert
miranda lambert tequila doe
miranda lambert unreleased music
unreleased miranda lambert

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.