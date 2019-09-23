1 man injured after trio of weekend shootings in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are investigating three separate gun incidents in three days.

The first happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning, when police said a man pulled out a gun in front of an Arlington Street entertainment business and fired multiple shots with a crowd nearby.

No one was injured in the incident.

Major Crimes is investigating after officers attended the 1100 block of Arlington for reports of shots fired. It was revealed that multiple people were out in front of a business when a suspect fired multiple shots before fleeing. No injuries were reported

Major Crimes is investigating after officers attended to the 1000 block of Pembina Hwy for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located property damage as a result of what appears to be a firearm discharge.

Then, around 45 minutes later, shots were fired on Pembina Highway. No one was injured, but police found some property damage they believe was caused by the shooting.

The third incident happened Monday morning, around 2:20 a.m., when police were called a report of shots fired near Waterfront Drive and Heaton Avenue.

Police said a vehicle in the area, with multiple occupants, was approached by a second vehicle and shot at.

A 24-year-old victim went to hospital, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have no suspects in any of these incidents, and are asking members of the public with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Major Crimes is investigating after a vehicle containing multiple occupants was approached by a second vehicle who fired shots at the first vehicle. One victim attended to a hospital on the own and was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

