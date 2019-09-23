Crime
September 23, 2019 1:02 pm

1 man injured after trio of weekend shootings in Winnipeg

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Police Service car.

Shane Gibson/Global News
A A

Winnipeg police are investigating three separate gun incidents in three days.

The first happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning, when police said a man pulled out a gun in front of an Arlington Street entertainment business and fired multiple shots with a crowd nearby.

No one was injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Shooting near Winnipeg police HQ overnight, suspect at large

Then, around 45 minutes later, shots were fired on Pembina Highway. No one was injured, but police found some property damage they believe was caused by the shooting.

The third incident happened  Monday morning, around 2:20 a.m., when police were called a report of shots fired near Waterfront Drive and Heaton Avenue.

Police said a vehicle in the area, with multiple occupants, was approached by a second vehicle and shot at.

A 24-year-old victim went to hospital, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have no suspects in any of these incidents, and are asking members of the public with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: City experiencing ‘significant’ increase in gun violence, say Winnipeg police

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
gun incidents
Shootings
Winnipeg firearms
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg shootings

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.